Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of DVN opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

