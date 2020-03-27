Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

