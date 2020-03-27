Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

CNP stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

