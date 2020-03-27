Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,857 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,613,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 890,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,168,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

