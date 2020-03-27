Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $26.10 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

