Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

