Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emcor Group worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 419,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE EME opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.