Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

