Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

