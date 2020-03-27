Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

