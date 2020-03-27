Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 467.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

NYSE ANF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $594.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

