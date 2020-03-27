Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 202,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IDACORP by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

