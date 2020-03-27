Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Teradata worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 1,570.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 131,212 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 786,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 557.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

