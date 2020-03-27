Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 265.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.