Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

