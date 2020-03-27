Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Guess? as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Guess? by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE GES opened at $7.99 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $537.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

