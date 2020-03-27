Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 158,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,308,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $924.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

