Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,036 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 825.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in NetEase by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after acquiring an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,417 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.79 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

