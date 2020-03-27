Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,435 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 348.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of PPG opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

