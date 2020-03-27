Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 25,376 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 168.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

