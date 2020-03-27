Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 257,090 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 576.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,090 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,414,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

