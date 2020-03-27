Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 41,410 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Yelp worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 966.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 791,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $10,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $21.79 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

