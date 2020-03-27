Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,201 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.05. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.17.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

