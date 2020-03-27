Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 428.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alkermes worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $210,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

