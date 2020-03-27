Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 968,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

