Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,594 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sibanye Gold worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGL opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

