Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,028 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

