Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 130,176 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,889,000 after buying an additional 628,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,753,000 after buying an additional 586,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,465,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,704,000 after buying an additional 418,899 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.