Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,113 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

