Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 172,478 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 172,478 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.