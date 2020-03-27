Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,384 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,384 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $206,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

