Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

