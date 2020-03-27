Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,421 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,421 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

EDU stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

