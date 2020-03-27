Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,415 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,415 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $11,682,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,656 shares of company stock worth $16,403,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

