Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 80,109 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

