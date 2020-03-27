Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 89,250 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,250 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. ValuEngine raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

