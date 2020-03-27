Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 904,460 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.