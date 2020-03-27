Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.78 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

