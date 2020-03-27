Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $129.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,304. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,238,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,515,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after buying an additional 276,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after purchasing an additional 463,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.