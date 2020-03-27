Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.