CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.02527621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 95,489,045 coins and its circulating supply is 91,489,045 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

