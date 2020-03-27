CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $19.22. 1,839,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.