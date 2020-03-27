CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Buys £49,392 in Stock

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £49,392 ($64,972.38).

CVS Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 855 ($11.25). 332,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.31. CVS Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $558.53 million and a PE ratio of 73.71.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVSG. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, March 16th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.