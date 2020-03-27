CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of CVS Health worth $1,384,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 6,481,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,282. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

