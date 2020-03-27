CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851,282. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.