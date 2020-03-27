CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $58.63. 3,752,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,851,282. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after buying an additional 659,975 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

