CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 3,752,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,282. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 2,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

