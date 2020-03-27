Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Cyberark Software worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,837. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

