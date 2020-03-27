CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CyrusOne worth $28,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,230. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.84. 2,515,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

