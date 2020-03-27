D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of D. R. Horton worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

